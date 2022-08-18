Pedestrian Killed After Crash at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning at a Dania Beach intersection after a crash that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office said the officers found one person dead at the scene, but did not release the victim's identity or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The driver of the car involved remained on the scene. No word was released on if any charges would be filed.

The roadway was closed for several hours during an investigation before reopening before 7 a.m.