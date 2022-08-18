Broward

Pedestrian Killed After Crash at Dania Beach Intersection: BSO

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating the scene early Thursday morning at a Dania Beach intersection after a crash that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers arrived at the scene on Federal Highway between Southeast 3rd and 4th Terrace just after 2 a.m., where a car was seen with a shattered windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office said the officers found one person dead at the scene, but did not release the victim's identity or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The driver of the car involved remained on the scene. No word was released on if any charges would be filed.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The roadway was closed for several hours during an investigation before reopening before 7 a.m.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDania Beachdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us