An investigation is underway in Miami after a pedestrian was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, police said.

According to Miami Police, at around 1:50 a.m., officers arrived at 7900 N. Miami Avenue after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman suffering from serious injuries.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity has not been disclosed.

Video captured at the scene showed officers gathering evidence. The vehicle involved was also seen with front-end damage.

Miami Police said the driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with officers.

It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges as the investigation continues.