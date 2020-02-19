Pedestrian Killed After Driver Crashes, Splitting Car in Half in Pompano Beach

A speeding car lost control and crashed into a tree, which split the vehicle in half and killed a pedestrian Wednesday in Pompano Beach.

Fire rescue officials responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 5:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Northeast 10th Street.

A silver Nissan was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control and hit a tree sideways, according to the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

A male driver and female passenger were ejected from the car, and the car then struck a female who was rollerblading on the sidewalk nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows the wreckage of the car, which was split in half.

Further details were not available.