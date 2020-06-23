First Alert Traffic

Pedestrian Killed After I-95 Hit and Run Crash in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. near the exit ramp to U.S.-441

WTVJ-TV

Investigators are searching for a vehicle they say struck and killed a man early Tuesday morning along a busy Miami-Dade roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident took place around 6:30 a.m., when the unknown vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near the exit ramp to U.S.-441. Investigators say the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking along the ramp.

That victim, identified as an adult black male, died at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Officials say the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, classifying the case as a hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol with information.

