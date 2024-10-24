Miami

Pedestrian killed, another hurt, in separate Miami crashes: Police

One victim, a 59-year-old man, was found at around 2:34 a.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 15th Street, Miami police said

By NBC6

Two pedestrians were struck in different parts of Miami early Thursday, according to police, and one of them did not survive.

The first victim, a 59-year-old man, was hit at around 2:34 a.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 15th Street, Miami police said.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a driver. They also did not name the victim.

The other incident, which police are investigating as a hit-and-run, occurred in the area of NW 36th Street and 22nd Avenue.

That pedestrian was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

