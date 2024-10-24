Pedestrian killed, another hurt, in separate Miami crashes: Police

Two pedestrians were struck in different parts of Miami early Thursday, according to police, and one of them did not survive.

The first victim, a 59-year-old man, was hit at around 2:34 a.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 15th Street, Miami police said.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a driver. They also did not name the victim.

The other incident, which police are investigating as a hit-and-run, occurred in the area of NW 36th Street and 22nd Avenue.

That pedestrian was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.