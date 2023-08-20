Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after violent rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

A pedestrian was killed and a driver had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a violent rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on South Dixie Highway southbound at Southwest 272nd Street near Naranja.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the pedestrian was struck by a black Cadillac sedan, which then overturned.

Footage showed the Cadillac overturned in the parking lot of a shopping plaza. One of it's wheels was completely separated and lying on the ground nearby.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and had to use the "Jaws of Life" to get the driver out of the Cadillac, which included cutting the roof off the car.

The Cadillac's driver was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials haven't released the identities of the pedestrian or driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.