Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lauderdale Lakes

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning accident after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

When BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived near the major intersection they found a pedestrian who appeared to have been hit by a car. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Although circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are still under investigation, deputies have not yet released any information on the victim or the driver of the car.

The northbound and southbound lanes of North State Road 7 between the 1900 block and the 2400 block in Lauderdale Lakes were closed temporarily, but have since reopened.