Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pompano Beach

A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach Thursday morning.
The hit-and-run happened at 4:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue, police said.
Emergency crews found the victim at the scene suffering from multiple injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Local
Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The victim has not yet been identified by police.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.