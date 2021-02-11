Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pompano Beach

A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run happened at 4:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue, police said.

Emergency crews found the victim at the scene suffering from multiple injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

