Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County early Monday.

The pedestrian was fatally struck around 5:15 a.m.in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Flagler Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Footage showed multiple FHP troopers at the scene, where the victim's body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

The vehicle involved remained on the scene, officials said.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity and said they're investigating why the person was on the expressway.

At one point, as many as four northbound lanes were blocked, leading to major delays on the expressway.

No other information was immediately available.

