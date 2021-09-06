Miami-Dade County

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Multiple Cars on I-75 in Hialeah

A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by multiple cars on Interstate 75 in Hialeah Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man was in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Northwest 138th Street when he was struck by at least two oncoming vehicles.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was killed at the scene.

The incident had multiple lanes of the interstate shut down Monday morning while an investigation was underway.

No other information was immediately known.

