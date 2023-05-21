Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A person is dead after being struck by a train in Deerfield Beach early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, at approximately 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a train versus pedestrian crash near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found a person lying next to a Brightline and cargo train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I started shaking because I know something really bad happened," said Jonathan Souza who heard the crash. "I knew someone was dead because it was a big bang."

Souza was close to the scene, walking near the canal under the bridge, when he heard a loud bang and thought the train hit a car. He later found out it was a pedestrian.

"It’s sad because I know whoever died had a family. And I’m sorry for their family. It’s Sunday, we should be home around the family," Souza said.

🚦UPDATE🚦

All lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach have reopened to motorists. @DFB_BSOAlerts https://t.co/VXnVJT7wDq — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 21, 2023

Javier Perez, a bystander and frequent walker around the area said the tragedy was "so sad," and that those walking around need to make sure they are safe and aware of their surroundings.

Authorities have not released any information on the identity of the victim or the events that led to the incident.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene investigators were notified and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

All lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach have reopened after being shut down due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.