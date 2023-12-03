Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Liberty City

Miami Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car with three passengers inside on Sunday morning in Liberty City.
Police say the incident happened at around 4:22 A.M. near 1172 NW 62nd Street.
According to a statement by Miami PD, the three passengers were also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, but their condition was not specified.
Stay tuned with NBC6 for updates.
