Miami-Dade

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Liberty City

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 1172 NW 62nd Street early Sunday morning.

Miami Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car with three passengers inside on Sunday morning in Liberty City.

Police say the incident happened at around 4:22 A.M. near 1172 NW 62nd Street.

According to a statement by Miami PD, the three passengers were also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, but their condition was not specified.

