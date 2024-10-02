Pedestrian struck and killed in Tamarac ID'd as 2nd vehicle that hit him sought

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Tamarac early Tuesday as they seek a second vehicle that hit the man.

Serge Panier, 59, of Lake Worth, died after he was struck by two vehicles in the area of West McNab Road and Northwest 70th Avenue around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said Panier was walking across McNab when he was struck by a BMW 325 CI.

Panier was knocked to the ground and struck by a second vehicle, believed to be a pickup truck, officials said.

Panier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BMW stayed at the scene but the driver of the second vehicle did not.

Traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.