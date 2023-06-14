Pedestrian struck and killed on ramp to I-95 in Fort Lauderdale: FHP

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on an entrance ramp to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 at Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the pedestrian, a man whose identity wasn't released, had been walking or standing on the ramp when he darted into the path of a Nissan Maxima.

The driver was unable to stop or avoid him and crashed into him, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver of the car wasn't injured.

An investigation was ongoing.