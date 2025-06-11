Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Miami: Police

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in Miami, police said.
Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded before 7 p.m. to the crash in front of Shenandoah Park, at the intersection of 21st Avenue and 19th Street.
Officials said a driver struck a pedestrian before hitting a parked and unoccupied vehicle, which hit an ice cream truck.
A female inside the ice cream truck and a male driver, who officials said was at fault, were transported to the hospital.
