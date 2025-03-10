Brownsville

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Brownsville: MDSO

Deputies responded to a car accident involving a pedestrian at 6:38 a.m. in the area of NW 27th Avenue and NW 46th Street, MDSO said.

By NBC6

A man was hit by a car and killed Monday morning in Brownsville, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the car crash involving a pedestrian around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once there, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, authorities said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver who hit him remained at the scene. MDSO did not say if they would be facing any charges.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.

This article tagged under:

BrownsvilleMiami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us