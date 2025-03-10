Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Brownsville: MDSO

A man was hit by a car and killed Monday morning in Brownsville, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the car crash involving a pedestrian around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, officials said.

Once there, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, authorities said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver who hit him remained at the scene. MDSO did not say if they would be facing any charges.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.