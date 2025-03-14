Pedro Bravo, convicted of killing former friend in 2012, found dead in prison

A South Florida man sentenced to life for the murder of a former friend has been found dead in prison.

According to family members and a state prosecutor, Pedro Bravo was found at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

It's been more than 10 years since Bravo began serving a life sentence without parole for the death of Christian Aguilar.

Aguilar was attending the University of Florida when he disappeared in September of 2012. His body was found a month later.

The crime was meticulously planned by Bravo, who, days before Aguilar's death, purchased a shovel, sleeping medication, a hunting knife and duct tape, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bravo killed Aguilar in part because the victim was dating Bravo's ex-girlfriend. All three had attended school together in South Florida.

