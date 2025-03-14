Crime and Courts

Pedro Bravo, convicted of killing former friend in 2012, found dead in prison

Pedro Bravo was serving a life sentence for the death of Christian Aguilar.

By NBC6

A South Florida man sentenced to life for the murder of a former friend has been found dead in prison.

According to family members and a state prosecutor, Pedro Bravo was found at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

It's been more than 10 years since Bravo began serving a life sentence without parole for the death of Christian Aguilar.

Pedro Bravo and Christian Aguilar
Pedro Bravo and Christian Aguilar

Aguilar was attending the University of Florida when he disappeared in September of 2012. His body was found a month later.

The crime was meticulously planned by Bravo, who, days before Aguilar's death, purchased a shovel, sleeping medication, a hunting knife and duct tape, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bravo killed Aguilar in part because the victim was dating Bravo's ex-girlfriend. All three had attended school together in South Florida.

