‘Peeping Tom' seen touching himself outside family's Little Havana home arrested: Police

A Hialeah man who was caught on camera touching himself while peeping into windows at a Little Havana home has been arrested, police said.

Alexander Perez Piloto, 38, was arrested on burglary and voyeurism charges, Miami Police officials said Wednesday.

After footage of the incident was released by NBC6 and other media outlets, Perez Piloto was confronted by a family member and turned himself in to Hialeah Police on Monday, officials said.

Police had initially received a call of a man peeking through the window of an apartment in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 7th Avenue the morning of Aug. 21.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A surveillance camera captured the man walking in and looking around before starting to peer into windows and touch his private parts.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 30-year-old woman and her three young children were inside the home, and the mother saw the man in the window.

Miami-Dade Corrections Alexander Perez Piloto

The man was startled by a light that turned on and he fled in a black Honda Civic that was parked nearby, police said.

Perez Piloto was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.