Pembroke Park 13-Year-Old Saved From Armed Kidnapper by Neighbor: Police

An alert neighbor saved a 13-year-old boy from an armed kidnapper in Pembroke Park, police said.

The incident happened Saturday in a neighborhood in the 3600 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

Pembroke Park Police officials said the teen was approached by his neighbor, who he knew as "Mr. George."

The man, later identified as 65-year-old George Pratt, grabbed the teen and tried to force him into his apartment, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office George Pratt

Another neighbor witnessed what was happening and intervened by asking Pratt for a beer, and Pratt released his grip on the victim and invited the neighbor into his home, police said.

While all three were in Pratt's home, the neighbor looked in the fridge, then turned to see Pratt reaching for the top of his China cabinet, police said.

Pratt grabbed a black handgun, which the neighbor was able to hold down while the teen ran from the apartment, police said.

The neighbor pushed the gun away and left the apartment. Police arrived and took Pratt into custody.

Pratt is facing charges of armed kidnapping and battery, and was ordered held on $76,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.