Pembroke Pines after school counselor arrested on child porn possession charges

Douglas J. Chin, 21, was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony counts of possession of child pornography, police said

By Amanda Plasencia

A former after-school counselor is facing alarming allegations after Pembroke Pines Police said they found explicit images and videos of children on his devices.

Douglas J. Chin, 21, was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

According to police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a complaint that Chin may have downloaded child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant at his home and found numerous explicit images and videos depicting children between 3 and 14 years old, officials said.

Chin was employed as a part-time, after school care counselor at the Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary FSU Campus, police said.

His employment status was immediately suspended and the school is offering counseling to students and parents.

Chin was arrested and booked into jail. At a court appearance Thursday, a judge set his bond at $10,000 each for all 12 charges he faces, ordered him to have no contact with any minors or possess devices with internet access, and ordered that he wear a GPS monitor if he posts bond.

Police said investigators haven't found any evidence to suggest Chin had any inappropriate contact with students, but encouraged parents to speak with their children.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-743-1616.

