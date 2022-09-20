Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police

An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop.

Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.

Broward Sheriff's Office

During the traffic stop, the officer told Borish at least six times to turn off the Hyundai, but Borish shouted he had a doctor’s appointment and drove away, according to the police report.

Borish surrendered at the Broward County courthouse Monday on charges including fleeing police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident with injury, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released on bonds totaling $11,000, records show.

The charges stem from a collision between Borish and a group of three motorcycles in August 2020, according to court records.

Borish was driving his SUV north on Flamingo Road approaching Taft Street in Pembroke Pines when he intentionally and illegally changed lanes pinning one of the motorcyclists against the curb and causing him to crash, according to the arrest report.

Three people on the other two motorcycles followed the SUV to get the tag number, but Borish hit the brakes causing the two motorcycles to wipe out, police said.

Two of the three riders were treated for road rash, but the motorcyclist who crashed after being pinned to the curb was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was treated for broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, and fluid in his lungs, investigators said.

Borish drove away from the crash scenes, but was pulled over on Sheridan Street. He was not arrested at the time because of his "extensive medical history, condition, and age," so the case was sent to the Broward State Attorney's Office to determine the charges, the report stated.

The case has been working its way through the courts since 2020 with Borish entering a plea of not guilty, records show.