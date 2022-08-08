Pembroke Pines ‘Facial Specialist' Accused of Practicing Nursing Without License

A "facial specialist" in Pembroke Pines was arrested for allegedly practicing nursing without a license after she provided care to a person who later needed to be hospitalized, police said.

Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, faces one felony charge of practicing massage without a license, one felony charge of practicing advanced nursing without a license, and one count of misrepresenting self as a licensed masseuse, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police said they began the investigation into Reyes-Leon in February when the Florida Department of Health received a complaint regarding an unlicensed individual practicing nursing without a license.

Investigators discovered Reyes-Leon had provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to an adult victim without being licensed to provide these services.

The victim experienced an extreme amount of pain from the wound and required medical treatment from a local hospital, police said.

At the time of the incident, Reyes-Leon worked at a local salon and spa and only had a non-medical "facial specialist" license, police said.

Reyes-Leon was taken into custody on Friday and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police advised residents to always ensure that any medical services received are obtained from a properly licensed individual and/or facility. Medical licenses can be verified through the Florida Department of Health at www.flhealthsource.gov/ula.