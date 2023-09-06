Pembroke Pines house fire breaks out on back patio while residents weren't home

An early-morning fire broke out at a Pembroke Pines home Wednesday, while the residents were not home.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along NW Seventh Street shortly after 6:00 a.m. where they saw the blaze at a single-family home, with smoke coming from the back of the house.

Crews on the scene later confirmed that the home was not occupied at the time and successfully extinguished the fire.

Crews believe the fire somehow started on the back patio before spreading to the attic space -- leaving the house with significant damage to the back of the home and portions of the roof.

There were reportedly no other hazards on scene and no injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the two people who reside at the home -- as they will have to be displaced due to the damage, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.