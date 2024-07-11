Pembroke Pines man accused of sexually battering boy who drank at house party: Police

A Pembroke Pines man was arrested after he alleged sexually battered a boy who'd drank alcohol during a party at the man's home, police said.

Saul Alfonso Silva Valecillos, 39, was arrested on charges including sexual battery on a minor, online solicitation to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child, possession of child pornography and traveling to meet a minor, Pembroke Pines Police said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Saul Alfonso Silva Valecillos

The alleged sexual battery happened during a party the juvenile attended at Valecillos' home back of June 30, police said.

The boy had consumed alcohol and went to a bedroom to sleep off the effects, but Valecillos entered the room and performed a sex act on the boy without his consent, police said.

When the boy realized what was happening, he pushed his way out of the room and left the home.

The boy reported the incident to his parents, who called police.

While detectives were investigating, Valecillos contacted the boy and requested sexually explicit photos of him, and agreed to meet the boy for a sexual encounter, police said.

When Valecillos showed up at a shopping plaza on Monday for what he thought was a meeting with the boy, he was taken into police custody, officials said.

Valecillos was booked into jail. He later appeared in court where he was ordered held without bond.

In a statement Thursday, Pembroke Pines Police said they're "committed to protecting all members of our community, especially children."

"Investigators have not identified any evidence to suggest that Silva Valecillos had any other inappropriate contact with children," the statement read. "However, if a parent or guardian believes that their child may have encountered Valecillos, they are urged to contact lead Detective Ralph Rienzo with the Special Victims Unit at rrienzo@ppines.com or direct office line 954-743-1616."