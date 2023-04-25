Pembroke Pines Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges: Police

A Pembroke Pines man was arrested after police said he uploaded several items of child pornography to digital devices inside his home.

Moshe Kraiem, 39, turned himself into police and was arrested Monday on ten counts of child pornography possession along with two other charges.

According to an arrest report, Pembroke Pines Police were notified by the Broward County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in July 2022 of a resident that allegedly uploaded material showing the sexual abuse of children.

Moshe Kraiem (Broward Sheriff's Office)

The investigation led police to discover Kraiem as the suspect, issuing a search warrant in March for his home. Several items were seized by police.

Anyone with information on potential crimes committed by Kraiem is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.