Pembroke Pines man charged with murder after child dies from injuries: Police

Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, was arrested after a 2-year-old girl was found bleeding from her neck

A Pembroke Pines man was arrested on a murder charge after a child died from her injuries Tuesday, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to a home at 9:42 a.m. in the 400 block of SW 177th Avenue to a report of an injured child, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release.

There, they found the 2-year-old bleeding profusely from her neck, police said. She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, was arrested and taken to Broward County jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder.

Police did not specify Duran's relationship with the child.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

