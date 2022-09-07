Pembroke Pines Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

A Pembroke Pines man is accused of uploading and downloading child pornography using a free, anonymous, social media app popular with teenagers and pre-teens.

Antonio de Jesus Olivera-Gomez, 22, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Sept. 1 following an investigation that began a year ago.

Broward Sheriff's Office

A detective with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip from MediaLab Inc., the parent company of Kik.com, that reported three suspected child porn files were shared between at least two account holders via a private chat message.

According to court documents, the three video files showed adult males sexually abusing girls estimated to be between the ages of five and 10 years old.

A search of the account database uncovered nine more videos showing men involved with girls between the estimated ages of five and 15, the report stated.

Further investigation traced the account holder’s location to Pembroke Pines.

Police conducted a traffic stop June 21 and Olivera-Gomez was given a search warrant for his iPhone which he handed over. A forensic search later found two more videos on the phone depicting teenage girls performing sex acts on boys as young as 3-years-old, investigators said.

Olivera-Gomez was charged with 11 child pornography-related counts and was released from the Broward County Jail Sept. 2 on bonds totaling $55,000, records show.

Investigators say Kik’s anonymity attracts young users and sexual predators alike, but company officials have said Kik’s Trust and Safety team in on-call around the clock for emergency disclosure requests, like those from police.

Kik.com cannot read users’ messages but it can view and retain pictures and videos, officials said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force is working to identify the victims in the videos and rescue them, investigators said.

The ICAC Task Force is a national network of 61 task forces representing 3,000 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.