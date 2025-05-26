Pembroke Pines man used dead mother's identity to take money from bank accounts: Police

A man was arrested in Pembroke Pines on Saturday, accused of using his deceased mother's identity to transfer money, police said.

Walter Woods, 69 is facing three counts of fraud/attempt to use ID of another person without consent and one count of fraud/using personal ID of deceased.

According to Pembroke Pines, in June 2020, the victim, 83-year-old Birtell Troup was in the hospital until her death on July 23, 2020.

An arrest report said that while Troup was in the hospital, Woods deposited a check from her bank account for $2,800 payable to himself into his bank account.

Troup's son, Aflie Troup, looked at the check and saw it was a large amount and noticed that the signature was traced and didn't look like his mother's signature, the report said.

During their investigation, the report said, officers obtained surveillance video from the ATM Woods used to deposit the check and Troup's other son, Melvin Woods, identified the suspect as his brother Walter.

Police said Walter lived with his mother before she was admitted to the hospital and had access to her phone, personal papers and credit cards.

When Birtell died, the report said, Alfie found activity happening while she was at the hospital from her Bank of America checking account and her Capital One Mastercard.

Records from both Bank of America and Capitol One showed that balance transfers were made between June 28, 2020, and July 26, 2020, to Navy Federal Credit Union accounts that belonged to Walter, Etta Gaston and Birtell P. Woods, the report said.

The report said the account was opened on June 29, 2020, with Birtell's Social Security number and birthday and listed Walter as the joint account's co-owner.

Walter then funded the new account with an initial bank transfer of $100 from his mother's Bank of America account, the report said. The NFCU then received an additional $2,500 from the victim's Bank of America account and $200 from her Capitol One Mastercard.

Police said Walter made 10 $250 transfers between July 7, 2020 and July 28, 2020.

At one point, the report said, Walter called NFCU eight times to try and transfer his mother's money into the new account. In six of those calls, he impersonated her by using her debit card number and social security number.

Walter also made a call to NFCU the day after his mother died as he tried to make a transfer, the report said.

Aside from creating the fraudulent account, the report said in October 2020, Walter used his mother's Mastercard at a CVS, an ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and a Citibank ATM.

In total, Walter took $6,435.44, the report said.