Pembroke Pines Police Officers Injured in Early Morning Crash

An early morning crash involving two Pembroke Pines Police Department officers sent several people, including the cops, to an area hospital.

A statement from the department said the crash took place just after 2 a.m. near the 13300 block of Pines Boulevard eastbound when two officers were at the scene completing a traffic stop.

Shortly after, a silver Toyota driven by 30-year-old Myrna Pagan came up and struck one of the police cruisers and caused it to strike the second cruiser.

Pagan was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries while her passenger, 39-year-old Venice Rodriguez, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both officers were not inside their cruisers during the crash but received minor injuries due to their location during the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not said if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.