Broward

Pembroke Pines Police Officers Injured in Early Morning Crash

The crash took place just after 2 a.m. near the 13300 block of Pines Boulevard eastbound when two officers were at the scene completing a traffic stop

NBC Universal, Inc.

An early morning crash involving two Pembroke Pines Police Department officers sent several people, including the cops, to an area hospital.

A statement from the department said the crash took place just after 2 a.m. near the 13300 block of Pines Boulevard eastbound when two officers were at the scene completing a traffic stop.

Shortly after, a silver Toyota driven by 30-year-old Myrna Pagan came up and struck one of the police cruisers and caused it to strike the second cruiser.

Local

News You Should Know 56 mins ago

ICYMI: Dog Attacks Lead to Leash Law Crackdown, ‘Sundown Towns' Examines Area's Segregated Past

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Former Pres. Trump to Speak at CPAC in Orlando for First Post-White House Appearance

Pagan was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries while her passenger, 39-year-old Venice Rodriguez, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both officers were not inside their cruisers during the crash but received minor injuries due to their location during the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not said if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPembroke Pinespolice involved crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us