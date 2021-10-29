Pembroke Pines Police Search for Mom, Daughter Last Seen in September

Police need the public's help in the search for a Pembroke Pines woman and her young daughter, who disappeared almost a month ago.

Julissa Rivera, 27, and her 1-year-old daughter Jalayha Davis were last seen Sept. 30 at their apartment at 7777 Pines Boulevard, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

MISSING & ENDANGERED: @PPinesPD says Julissa Rivera, 27, and her daughter, Jalayha Davis, 1, were last seen on Sep. 30 at their East Pembroke Pines apartment.



Anyone with info is asked to contact police at 954-431-2200.#Breaking #SouthFlorida @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/3suAtIi2Y2 — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) October 29, 2021

The mom and daughter are considered endangered because they have not been found since they were reported missing on Oct. 19, police said.

Rivera's roommate, who wanted to stay anonymous, said she hasn't seen Rivera in weeks.

According to the roommate, Rivera had a history of domestic violence in her relationship. A police spokesperson said they’re not able to confirm any statements made about a history of domestic violence.

“Julissa, if you’re out there, just cooperate, at least for your daughter," the roommate said.

Anyone who may have information out there is encouraged to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.