Pembroke Pines Police Searching for Man Who Took Pic Up Woman's Dress in Store

Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a man who was caught on camera taking pictures up a woman's dress in a TJ Maxx store.

Police tweeted footage of the incident Monday, which happened at the store at 11030 Pines Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The footage shows the man walk up behind the woman before he crouches down and puts his phone under her dress. The woman turned around but the man ran out of the store.

Can you identify this suspect who was caught taking voyeuristic pictures of a female victim inside of TJ Maxx (11030 Pines Blvd)?



The suspect is described as a thin white male with dark-colored hair, approx 5'7", wearing a gray army cap, white polo shirt & light gray pants. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gEk6o77l77 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 19, 2021

Police said the man was about 5-foot-7 and wore a gray army cap, white polo shirt and light gray pants.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 954-431-2225.