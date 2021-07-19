Caught on Camera

Pembroke Pines Police Searching for Man Who Took Pic Up Woman's Dress in Store

Incident happened at TJ Maxx at 11030 Pines Boulevard

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for a man who was caught on camera taking pictures up a woman's dress in a TJ Maxx store.

Police tweeted footage of the incident Monday, which happened at the store at 11030 Pines Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The footage shows the man walk up behind the woman before he crouches down and puts his phone under her dress. The woman turned around but the man ran out of the store.

Police said the man was about 5-foot-7 and wore a gray army cap, white polo shirt and light gray pants.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at 954-431-2225.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraBroward CountyPembroke Pines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us