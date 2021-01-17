Pembroke Pines Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say fled with an 18-year-old girl after kidnapping her and her parents at their Pembroke Pines home.

Close to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Pembroke Pines Police received a call reporting that three people had been kidnapped at gunpoint outside their home.

According to police, two people were arriving home with their daughter, Nicole Martinez, around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect confronted them.

He forced the three of them into one of the parents' cars, a red Doge Ram, and drove them to various banks to withdraw money from ATM's.

He continued on to Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where he left the parents on the side of the road and then left in the stolen vehicle with Martinez.

Police believe the suspect to be 37-year-old Jaddier Sanchez, possibly known as Joddier. He has large tattoos around his neck.

They also believe he is armed and dangerous, and they warned the public to use caution. Detectives think he and Martinez knew each other.

Martinez has black, short shoulder-length wavy hair, tattoos on her right and left forearms, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie along with orange and black cheetah print shorts.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, the kidnapped victim or the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact police via 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

FBI and other law enforcement agencies are collaborating on the case as the active investigation is underway.