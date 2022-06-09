Pembroke Pines Police Trying to Identify Body Found in Woods Two Years Ago

Two years after a man's body was found in a wooded area in Pembroke Pines, police are still trying to identify him.

The man's body was discovered hanging in a wooded area off Johnson Street near the campus of West Broward High School on June 8, 2020, Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner said.

Due to decomposition of the body, investigators believe the man may have died three or four weeks before his body was found.

Officials said there is evidence that suggests the man could have possibly lived in the woods before he died.

"Despite all efforts from our detectives and the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office, we are unable to identify this person through investigative leads or any available DNA databases," Feiner said in a video posted on the department's Twitter page.

Can you help us identify a deceased person who was found almost two years ago in a wooded area near 21010 Johnson Street?



Despite all efforts, we have been unable to identify this man through DNA analysis or investigative leads.



1/ pic.twitter.com/KLZOYhblrn — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 2, 2022

Feiner described the unidentified man as a White male between the age of 20-32 years old, with dark brown or black hair. He's of European ancestry but could have Hispanic and Asian ancestry.

"In the two years since his body was located, we have not received any missing person reports matching his description," Feiner said.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information on this man's identity.

If you or a friend know someone that went missing since April 2020, police are asking you to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.