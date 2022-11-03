Pembroke Pines Woman Claims Video Shows Men Posing as FPL Workers

A homeowner in Pembroke Pines is warning others in the South Florida community about a pair of men she believes are scammers, posing as utility workers.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, shared Ring video with NBC 6 of her encounter.

In the video, two men are seen on her doorstep. One of the men, who is seen wearing a yellow vest, used the doorbell system to ask to speak with the homeowner outside. He tells the homeowner the pair knocked on her door because they are doing meter updates in the homeowners area, but the homeowner told NBC 6 when she asked to see the man’s identification he did not provide a badge.

NBC 6 reached out to FPL about the incident and received this statement:

For several years, customers of various electric, gas and other utilities, including FPL, have been victimized by scammers attempting to pocket quick cash by impersonating utility companies and soliciting immediate payments through various tactics.

The best action FPL customers can take to protect themselves from being a victim of a scam is to recognize suspicious activity. Customers need to remember that FPL will never knock on customers’ doors to sell a product or service.

FPL said they work with local and state law enforcement to investigate all cases of customer scams that are brought to our attention. If a customer believes they may have been a victim of a scam, FPL encourages them to:

Notify their local police department immediately.

Contact FPL at the number listed at the bottom of their bill.

Report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Report a scam and find more information on how to protect themselves against scams by visiting FPL.com/Protect. The reporting feature allows customers to quickly report scams directly through the website. Information collected will be used to identify emerging scam trends and help with targeted customer outreach.

Pembroke Pines Police is investigating the encounter.