Pembroke Pines Woman Finds Kitten with its Tail Cut Off

A Pembroke Pines woman is helping a kitten recover after she says she found the feline on her front door missing a tail.

Erin Wilson says she thought the cat looked like any other stray from the neighborhood. That was until she noticed a bloody stump where its tail should be.

"The x-rays were sent to a forensic veterinarian and she said it wasn't an accident," Wilson says. "It was intentional - a knife or machete."

The kitten, named seven by Wilson, was starving and dehydrated when she was first found, Wilson says.

Now, its healing with medication and will avoid any surgery.

Unfortunately, the tail will never grow back.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wilson cover the medical expenses. The support from the online community has helped exceed the initial $1,600 goal.

Wilson says the plan is to find the kitten a forever home once Seven recovers fully recovers.