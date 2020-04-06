coronavirus

Pentagon Awards Contract for Field Hospital at Miami Beach Convention Center

The Pentagon has awarded a contract for a field hospital at the Miami Beach Convention Center, NBC 6 learned Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers looked at using the convention center as a medical treatment facility to assist in the coronavirus response.

The estimated date of completion is April 27.

There will be a news conference Wednesday with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps already toured the convention center, which could house anywhere between 250 to 2,000 beds.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

