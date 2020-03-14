Pentagon Halts All Domestic Travel for Department of Defense Employees

The directive applies to service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families assigned to Defense installations, facilities and surrounding areas

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon is imposing new travel restrictions on employees, including service members and their families, NBC News reports. The limits will start Monday and continue through May 11, the Department of Defense announced Friday night.

The department is also suspending official and unofficial visits, Pentagon tours and all large gatherings. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis until further notice, according to officials.

All domestic travel will be stopped as of next week. This includes domestic travel, permanent change of station and temporary duty. Civilian hiring at Department of Defense installations will also be halted.

The directive applies to service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families assigned to Defense Department installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories, according to Friday night's statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

