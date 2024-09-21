Miami

People across the globe want to move to Miami, study says

To determine the top alternative relocation destinations, researchers analyzed Google search data.

By NBC6

A new study has found that Miami is among the most desired places to move to, for yet another year.

New data from Remitly, found that Miami secured the third top spot on a global ranking of top alternative relocation destinations – beating out Dubai, which was last year's most desired city.

To determine the most desired destinations, researchers used Google search data.

They searched all languages to establish the annual search volume – from June 2023 to May 2024 – in 98 countries for the term ‘move to [city]’. All capital cities and the most searched-for destinations in each country were removed, according to Remitly.

The next most searched-for location was used as the top destination for the specific country and the overall rankings were created by totaling how many times each city featured as the number one choice of another country, researchers noted.

The results revealed that 10 countries across the globe actually chose Miami as their top "alternative relocation capital."

Miami was beat out by Barcelona, which secured the second top spot, and Vancouver, which was the first choice for 17 countries – ultimately making it No. 1 on the list.

CityNumber of countries where this city is the top alternative relocation destination
Vancouver17
Barcelona12
Miami10
Dubai6
Valencia6
Utrecht5
Toronto4
Quebec4
Brisbane2
Calgary2
Source: Remitly

The 10 countries that chose Miami as their top alternative relocation destination were Canada, Chile, Grenada, India, Malawi, Myanmar, Suriname, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, data showed.

Remitly analysts said proximity to the sun and sea is on migrants’ minds when researching a new place to call home. They partially credit those factors for why Miami, Barcelona Dubai, and Valencia made the top five.

Miami also ranked as the No. 4 choice for Americans looking to move out-of-state.

Meanwhile, Kansas City was the No. 1 choice for people in the U.S., with 11 states choosing it as their top alternative relocation capital.

Chicago was No. 2 and Seattle was No. 3., while Charlotte secured the fifth top spot.

US cityNumber of US states where this is the alternative relocation destination of choice 
1. Kansas City, Missouri11
2. Chicago, Illinois 10
3. Seattle, Washington 8
4. Miami, Florida 7
5. Charlotte, North Carolina 4
Source: Remitly

