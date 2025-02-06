Fort Lauderdale

People, pets escape Fort Lauderdale fire, some animals still missing: Authorities

Video from Chopper6 shows firefighters on the roof of the home.

By NBC6

A beloved pet perished in a Fort Lauderdale fire that forced people and animals to evacuate on Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said people and some pets made it out of the home on SW 6th Street, but one animal died.

The conditions of the survivors were not immediately clear.

Video from Chopper6 shows firefighters on the roof of the home, and a window charred black.

The fire was knocked out in 20 minutes, according to authorities.  

A cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

