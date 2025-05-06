Perfect attendance from K-12: Meet the Broward students who accomplished the nearly impossible

For most of us, going from kindergarten through high school without missing a single day of school seems like an unfathomable achievement. This year, Broward County Public Schools has five students graduating from traditional schools with perfect attendance.

They come from different backgrounds, from different schools, they have different goals, but they share the values of responsibility, commitment and reliability.

“You’re never behind in school, that’s the biggest benefit, honestly, because I’ve never been behind in any of my classes,” said Joel Harrigan from Coral Glades High School, one of the perfect attendance students.

He said there’s a strategy to stay motivated.

“Making good friends at school, being involved in extra-curricular activities, and just having a reason to want to come to school every day,” Joel said.

West Broward High School senior Chance Shaw says the perfect attendance attitude impacts everything.

“I’m an athlete, too, so with soccer and track, I always show up to practices, always show up to games because I have a commitment, and that level of commitment goes far beyond school,” Chance said.

Ask them how they did it, and you learn this group has another thing in common, and that’s families who value education above everything.

“I would just say determination, and also the drive and the push, my mother always pushed me, saying you have to go to school every single day and that just propelled myself to, I have to do this, I can’t miss a day,” said Kaitlynn McWhite of Blanche Ely High School.

“Once you’re in that zone, there’s nothing really that can stop you,” said Khaled Eldabbas, a senior at Everglades High School.

Khaled knows that perfect school attendance looks great on a job application.

“Yes, on top of that, on time as well, so I can definitely show that I’m reliable,” Khaled said.

Jayden Celestin leaves Atlantic Technical College and High School feeling proud that he never missed a day.

“It shows how dedicated I am to school and I always strive to be better than I was the day before,” Jayden said. “Honestly, some days when I have off of school, it just feels weird not being at school.”

Obviously, the students you’ve just met are amazing. Khaled and Chance are going to FIU to study engineering, Kaitlynn is going to Barry University on scholarship, and Joel and Jayden are heading to USF.

Belle Tolentino is not going to college. However, she might be the most inspiring of the group of students who have perfect attendance.

Belle is graduating from high school this year, even though she’s non-verbal. Belle was born with a chromosomal abnormality, which left her totally disabled. However, she attended Broward County Public School classes given in her residential health facility every day without fail since she was five years old.

“It’s just amazing that she made it this far because actually when she was born, the doctor didn’t think that she was gonna make it one year,” said Jennifer Santiago, Belle’s mother. “So for her to be here now, graduating form high school and still being an inspiration to everyone is just amazing to me.”

Success for Belle is measured differently. She will need around-the-clock care for the rest of her life, but like her peers, she has perfect school attendance. That is worth celebrating.