Permanent Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open in Miramar

A permanent coronavirus vaccination site is set to open at Vizcaya Park in Miramar, with no appointments necessary to receive a dose.

The walk-up site will be operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which has partnered with Broward County to "give the community access to the Pfizer vaccine."

Both first and second doses will be administered at the site starting Friday, March 26. It will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until doses run out (200 are available on a daily basis).

"We are excited that the state has decided to open this permanent location in the heart of Miramar," Broward Mayor Wayne Messam said in a press release.

"Our residents will greatly benefit from this location. We are hopeful that this will eventually get us back to some sense of normalcy after a challenging pandemic year."

The park is located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street. Individuals must be 50 years or older to qualify, and they will be asked to present proof of Florida residency, such as a driver's license.

People who are under 50 who have been deemed by a doctor to be "extremely vulnerable" to the virus are also eligible. They must have a form filled out from the Florida Department of Health when they arrive at the site.