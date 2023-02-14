Person Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck by Train in Doral

A person was airlifted to a hospital after they were struck by a train in Doral Tuesday.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 12th Street.

Footage from the scene showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews near the CSX train that was stopped on the tracks.

Fire Rescue officials said the person was airlifted to Kendall HCA Hospital.

The person's identity and condition were unknown.

Several roadways were shut down in the area, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.