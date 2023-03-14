Person Apparently Struck and Killed by Train in Aventura: Police

Police are investigating after a person was apparently struck and killed by a train in Aventura Tuesday morning.

Aventura Police said the incident happened near the intersection at the 19400 block of Northeast Biscayne Boulevard.

Footage showed the person's body covered by a yellow tarp in a roadway not far from the train tracks. A Brightline high-speed train was stopped on the tracks nearby.

Police haven't confirmed if the person was struck by the Brightline train, but said the incident remained under investigation.

The incident reduced traffic to one lane between Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 195th Street.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.