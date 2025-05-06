Person attacked by gator while kayaking on central Florida lake: Sheriff

A person was attacked by an alligator while kayaking on a lake in central Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Lake Kissimmee at Lake Kissimmee State Park, Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The sheriff's office said two people were kayaking, and one was attacked by a gator. The person's identity and condition weren't released.

Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist, and that Osceola County officials were also called to assist as the lake is between both counties.

No other information was immediately available.