Person Caught on Camera Setting Fire to Pulse Nightclub Memorial

A memorial for the victims of the 2016 mass shooting inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando was set on fire, leaving police looking for the person involved who was caught on camera committing the act.

The onePulse Foundation posted video on their Facebook page, showing the incident on October 12th where a person in a wheelchair appears to come up to the memorial and set three banners on fire.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The person involved allegedly set fire to other items in the area as well.

Organizers created the memorial to honor the lives of the 49 people killed in the June 2016 shooting inside the popular LGBTQ+ venue.

“We appreciate your support,” the foundation wrote in the post. “#WeWillNotLetHateWin.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2470.