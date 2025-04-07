Miami

Person critically injured in shooting during fight in downtown Miami

By NBC6

A person was critically injured after being shot during a fight in downtown Miami Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of 150 Northeast 8th Street, a building that houses a bowling alley as well as bars and restaurants.

Miami Police officials said there had been a physical altercation inside the building involving two groups of people and as the groups left the building, the fight escalated and ended in gunfire.

Officers and fire rescue responded and found the victim.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed authorities trying to assist the victim, who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials said Monday that the victim was in critical but stable condition. Their identity hasn't been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

