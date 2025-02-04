Person dead after being stabbed on trolley in Miami: Police

An investigation is underway in Miami after someone was fatally stabbed on a trolley Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened on the trolley in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 29th Street.

Details remain limited but officials said one person was detained in connection to the stabbing.

The identity of the victim who was killed has not been disclosed.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the trolley in the middle of the roadway closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

No other details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.