Person dead, 2 others hospitalized after reported shooting at shopping center in NW Miami-Dade

One person was dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.
The incident happened in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, west of Miami International Airport.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a person's body covered by a yellow tarp behind the shopping plaza.
Multiple officers were at the scene and a person appeared to be in police custody outside a nearby Wendy's.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the scene and transported one person to a local hospital by air and another by ground.
Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.