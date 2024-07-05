Person dead, 2 others hospitalized after reported shooting at shopping center in NW Miami-Dade

One person was dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

The incident happened in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, west of Miami International Airport.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a person's body covered by a yellow tarp behind the shopping plaza.

Multiple officers were at the scene and a person appeared to be in police custody outside a nearby Wendy's.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the scene and transported one person to a local hospital by air and another by ground.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.