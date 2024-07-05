Miami-Dade County

Person dead, 2 others hospitalized after reported shooting at shopping center in NW Miami-Dade

The incident happened in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, west of Miami International Airport

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting at a shopping center in northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

The incident happened in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, west of Miami International Airport.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a person's body covered by a yellow tarp behind the shopping plaza.

Multiple officers were at the scene and a person appeared to be in police custody outside a nearby Wendy's.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the scene and transported one person to a local hospital by air and another by ground.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Caught on Camera 16 mins ago

Video shows Homestead storage facility burglar fall through ceiling while trying to flee

Pembroke Pines 2 hours ago

Alleged credit card device fraudsters arrested in Secret Service raid at Pembroke Pines home

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us