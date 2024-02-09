Person dead, deputy hospitalized after ‘chemical substance' found in car near Weston: BSO

A person is dead and a deputy was hospitalized after a "chemical substance" was found inside a car near Weston on Friday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began when deputies responded to a home in the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to do a welfare check on a possible missing person.

No one was at the home but deputies learned the person's car was possibly near the 31000 block of Everglades Parkway near Weston.

A deputy responded and found the person inside the car with a "chemical substance," officials said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy who responded was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Officials didn't release the identity of the person who died or any other details on what the substance could be.

The incident remains under investigation.

