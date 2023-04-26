Person Dead in Plantation Amid U.S. Marshals Homicide Investigation

A person is dead amid a U.S. Marshals homicide investigation in Plantation Wednesday.

A large police presence was seen on Cleary Boulevard between Pine Island Road and Lauderdale West Drive.

Footage showed a person's body covered by a yellow tarp on the side of the roadway.

Plantation Police officials released few details, saying the incident involved a U.S. Marshals task force that was tracking a homicide suspect.

Cleary Blvd between N. Pine Island Rd. and N. University Dr. is closed due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PCUWMIuJ8M — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) April 26, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

